Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew playfully displeased with EA FC rating, jokes about teammates

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew expressed his frustration after discovering his EA FC rating and playfully took aim at his Crystal Palace teammates during a training session.

Ayew, 32, received his EA FC rating while at the Eagles' training ground and was clearly displeased with his overall score of 74.

In a humorous outburst, he exclaimed, "What? No, 74, no chance. Nah nah nah, I'm not having it anymore."

He then jokingly involved two of his Palace colleagues in the debate, suggesting that he should not have the same rating as them.

Ayew questioned, "How can I be the same as Hughesy [Will Hughes] and Chris Richards, nah. I'm not having it, I'm not having it."

The EA FC ratings for players are typically divided into several categories that contribute to their overall score. For Ayew, his ratings were as follows: 74 for pace, 72 for shooting, 69 for passing, 77 for dribbling, 55 for defending, and 73 for physical.

Despite featuring in all of Crystal Palace's league and cup games this season and providing three assists, Ayew has yet to find the net for the team.

His sole goal in the current campaign came while playing for Ghana in their 3-1 friendly victory over Liberia.

As Ayew's contract is set to expire next summer, he has the rest of the season to potentially earn a new deal with Crystal Palace or another club, which might result in more favourable EA FC ratings for him next year.

However, his immediate focus is on recovering from a leg injury that forced him off the pitch in the 25th minute of a recent match against Aston Villa.