Ghanaian striker Jordan Mintah set to play for Malaysia following naturalisation process

Ghanaian striker Jordan Mintah will soon play for Malaysia’s senior national team with the Kuching City player in line for naturalisation.

Having spent five years in the country, the 29-year-old has met the requirement for naturalisation.

He move to Malaysia in 2020 and first joined Terengganu II before moving up to the senior squad, later enjoying a loan spell at KL City in 2022.

Currently, Malaysia’s squad include naturalized players Romel Morales, Paulo Josue and Darren Lok.

A source said: "Mintah could be the next player to be naturalised. He has met the five-year requirement and has no issues meeting the requirement.As a striker, his arrival would strengthen a squad undergoing a transformation."

In the 2024/25 Malaysian Super League, Mintah has scored 11 goals in 18 appearances.