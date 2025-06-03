Ghanaian striker Kelvin Boateng opens up on motivation behind move to FK Austria Vienna

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Boateng has disclosed that he signed for FK Austria Vienna because the club showed commitment in the pursuit of his signature.

The striker sealed his move to the Austrian Bundesliga club on Tuesday, June 3, after passing a mandatory medical examination and signing the necessary paperwork.

Announcing the deal, FK Austria Vienna said Kelvin Boateng has signed a four-year contract.

“Austria Vienna has secured the first signing of Kelvin Boateng for the 2025/26 season. The 25-year-old striker is moving from Vienna to the Austrian side, signing a four-year contract with the Violets,” the club statement said.

Reacting to his move, the Ghanaian explained why he agreed to sign for the team when he had other options on the table.

"I decided to move to Austria Vienna because the club has been really committed to me for a long time. The management has followed my progress and has been in constant communication with me,” Boateng said.

Meanwhile, the striker has stressed that he cannot wait to get started at his new club.

“I can't wait to get to know my teammates and get started here,” Kelvin Boateng added.