Ghanaian striker Kelvin Owusu Boateng joins Austrian side First Vienna FC

First Vienna FC 1894 have secured the signing of Ghanaian centre-forward Kelvin Owusu Boateng on a two-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2025.

The move comes after his loan spell with Czech National Football League side MFK Karviná during the 2022-23 season and his time at Slovakian top-flight club Spartak Trnava.

The Vienna-based club confirmed the acquisition in an official statement, expressing their excitement about having Boateng on board.

The 23-year-old striker expressed his delight with the transfer, emphasising his desire to join a club with a family environment and a focus on developing young players.

"I'm very happy to be a Vienna player with immediate effect," said Boateng. "It was important for me to switch to a club with a family environment, where young players are counted on, and I can develop further. I'm looking forward to experiencing the club, the stadium, and the fans up close."

Despite his talent and potential, Boateng is yet to receive a call-up to the Ghanaian men's senior national team, the Black Stars. However, his move to First Vienna FC presents an opportunity for further growth and exposure on the football stage.

As Boateng begins this new chapter in his career, both the player and the club are optimistic about the successes that lie ahead. With his skill and dedication, he aims to make a positive impact on the team and leave a lasting impression on the Austrian Second League.

First Vienna FC 1894, the fans, and the coaching staff welcome Boateng to the squad and eagerly anticipate his contributions to the club's future endeavours.