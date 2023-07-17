Ghanaian striker Kelvin Owusu Boateng to leave Slovak club Spartak Trnava

Ghanaian striker Kelvin Owusu Boateng is leaving Spartak as he seeks more playing time.

The 23-year-old is said to have secured a transfer to Austrian second division club First Vienna FC 1894.

Boateng joined Spartak in the summer of 2021 from FC Porto's reserve team. Although he showed promise initially, injuries hampered his progress, making it difficult for him to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup.

In the winter, Boateng was loaned out to Karvina to gain more playing opportunities. His contract with Spartak was set to expire in June 2024, but he has opted to leave the club in pursuit of regular game time.

Upon his return to Spartak for pre-season training, Boateng was unable to earn a place in the team. The forward, who is a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, has decided to explore new opportunities and continue his football journey at First Vienna FC 1894.

Boateng's impending departure from Spartak provides him with a fresh start and a chance to reignite his career with a new club.

First Vienna FC 1894 will be hoping that Boateng's talent and potential can contribute positively to their team in the Austrian second division.