Ghanaian striker Kelvin Yeboah could leave Genoa in January as he continues to struggle at the Italian side.

Yeboah joined Genoa from Sturm Graz in January 2022 in a 6.5 million euro deal.

At the time, the 22-year-old was on a roll, scoring goals for fun in Austria. He scored 11 goals in the first half of the 2021/22 season.

Ghana invited him due to his performance, but he declined and accepted an invitation from Italy U21. Yeboah was born in Ghana but raised in Italy, so he feels more European, hence his decision.

Yeboah, however, has struggled in Italy, scoring just one goal for Genoa. His goal came at the start of the current season, and he hasn't scored since.

His poor form hasn't impacted Genoa negatively as they are thriving, sitting third in Serie B, and according to reports, Yeboah may leave the club in order to resurrect his career.

Genoa are said to be willing to consider offers for Yeboah.

In addition to his one goal, Yeboah has registered one assist in 13 games this season.