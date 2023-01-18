Ghanaian striker Kelvin Yeboah joins German side FC Augsburg on loan

Kelvin Yeboah has moved on loan to German side FC Augsburg from Genoa in an attempt to resurrect his career.

The loan will expire at the end of the season in June, with no option for a permanent deal.

"I knew that I only wanted to move to FCA after my discussions with the coach and club. The exciting and positive way that the coach likes to play matches my style, so I’m pleased that the deal is now complete.

"I want to play a part in a successful second half of the season and we want to play attractive football for the fans. I can’t wait to play in the WWK ARENA," Yeboah said.

Augsburg’s sporting director Stefan Reuter added, "Kelvin Yeboah is a young, versatile and quick attacker. He will give us another option in attack. He showed how good he is from counter-attacks during his time in Graz and showed a real eye for goal. He’s a great fit for our team and the way we want to play."

The Ghanaian-born Italy youth international joined Genoa from Austrian club Sturm Graz in a reported 6.5 million euro deal in January 2022.

He was a hotcake at the time, scoring goals for fun, and he was expected to replicate that form for Genoa in Italy, but he has struggled to make an impression.

Yeboah couldn't stop Genoa from being relegated to Serie B, and he hasn't been flying in the second division either, with only one goal in 13 appearances this season.

He is, however, determined to turn things around in Germany.