Ghanaian striker Kelvin Yeboah scores first Bundesliga goal for Augsburg

Ghanaian striker Kelvin Kwarteng Yeboah scored his first goal in the German Bundesliga for FC Augsburg in Saturday's 3-2 loss to VfL Bochum.

The 23-year-old came off the bench to pull one back for his club after as they suffered a vital defeat in a five-goal thriller.

Bochum took the lead in the second minute when Philipp Hofmann found Christopher Antwi-Adjei on the left side of the penalty box, who scored with a powerful effort.

In the 29th minute, FC Augsburg scored an equalizer. Arne Maier scored after a beautiful ball from Dion Beljo, shooting from the right side of the box into the lower left corner.

In the 59th minute, Augsburg's Jeffrey Gouweleeuw scored an own goal to make it 2-1 to Bochum.

Anthony Losilla made it 3-1 in the 62nd minute with a right-footed drive from beyond the area that found the bottom right corner. Philipp Förster assisted Losilla's goal.

Kelvin Yeboah replaced Arne Maier in the 78th minute and scored in the 85th minute to make it 3-2.

Yeboah was loaned out to Bundesliga side FC Augsburg from Genoa on January 18, 2023, with an option to buy.