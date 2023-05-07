Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu clinches Hungarian League title with Ferencvaros with three games to spare

Former Ghana U23 striker Kwabena Owusu has won the Hungarian League with giants Ferencvaros TC with three matches to the end of the 2022-23 season.

Ferencvaros wrapped up the championship triumph on Saturday after thrashing Kisvarda FC in the round of 30 fixture at the Groupama Arena in Budapest.

Second half goals from defender Lorand Paszka, teenage midfielder Krisztian Lisztes, and Morocco defender Samy Mmaee ensured Ferencvaros claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory in the end.

This is the 34th time Ferencvaros have clinched the Hungarian League title in history, and this is also their fifth triumph in a row.

Ferencvaros will compete in the UEFA Champions League qualifications next season.

Owusu started the match for the home side and was replaced at the beginning of the second half by Morocco international forward Ryan Mmaee.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian signed for Ferencvaros in the winter transfer window from Azerbaijani Premier League club Qarabag FK for half a million Euros.

Owusu has played 7 matches in the Hungarian League and has scored two goals in the process.