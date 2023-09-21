GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu scores in Ferencvárosi Europa Conference League victory over FK Cukaricki

Published on: 21 September 2023
Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu played a pivotal role in Ferencvárosi's impressive 3-1 victory against FK Cukaricki in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Ferencvárosi had to overcome an early setback when Dorde Ivanovic scored the opening goal for FK Cukaricki. However, they quickly bounced back as Barnabas Varga converted a penalty to level the score.

Kwabena Owusu then stepped up for Ferencvárosi, scoring the crucial go-ahead goal that put his team ahead for the first time in the match. They didn't stop there, as Aleksandar Pesic added a third goal to seal the victory.

This victory marks an excellent start to the Europa Conference League campaign for Ferencvárosi, who have aspirations of reaching the latter stages of the competition. Currently, they are at the top of their group, which also includes Genk, last season's finalist, and features Ghana international Joseph Paintsil.

Ghanaian football fans are now eagerly anticipating the clash between Kwabena Owusu and Joseph Paintsil in the upcoming matches of the competition.

