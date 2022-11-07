Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu scores to inspire Qarabag FK to victory

Kwabena Owusu on Sunday scored a brilliant goal to lead Qarabag FK to a 1-0 victory over Kapaz in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The Ghanaian, who is in top form, scored for the second game in a row after scoring against Freiburg in the Europa League midweek.

Owusu now has nine goals and one assist across all competitions. His statistics are impressive when compared to the majority of the attackers named to Ghana's preliminary World Cup squad.

Qarabag remain atop the league following this victory, in which the 25-year-old played a key role.

Qarabag took 16 minutes to score, and the goal came from the penalty spot. After the halftime break, they conceded an equaliser, prompting them to step up, and they got two goals from Musa Qurbanlı and Owusu.

Owusu did not start the game and came on in the 66th minute, scoring 13 minutes later.