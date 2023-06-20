Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah facing uncertain future at Orlando Pirates

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah is set to leave South African giants Orlando Pirates next season according to local media reports.

Having enjoyed a remarkable season in the Ghana Premier League with King Faisal scoring 12 goals in the 2020/21 season, the forward joined the South African outfit on a three-year deal.

He began on a good note by scoring nine goals for his new club in his first season which also propelled the team to reach the finals of the CAF Confederations Cup as they narrowly lost to RS Berkane.

Peprah however has experienced a tough season as he spent the second half of the just ended season on loan at Maritzburg United.

As a result the 22-year is among a number of players who are bound to leave the club ahead of the new season.

Peprah, together with Eva Nga, Siyabonga Mpontshane, and Ben Motshwari, will leave Pirates at the end of the season.

His compatriot Richard Ofori has also been linked with a move away from the club having lost his position following an injury that ruled him out of the World Cup.

