Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah gets competition at Orlando Pirates

Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah will face competition to lead the Orlando Pirates attack next season after the South African club signed Bienvenu Eva Nga.

The Cameroonian attacker joined from Chippa United this month and is eager to silence his detractors.

The 29-year-old scored 10 goals and created one assist in 29 appearances for Chippa United last season.

“Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are some of the big teams in the country and when you get a chance to play there, you must give everything so when you leave the club, people will always remember you,” Eva Nga told Sowetan. “When you get an opportunity, you must use it and take it seriously.

“Now I'm in the big club. With the chance the club has given me, I must make sure I do 100% in everything I do. I need to work hard to win the confidence of the coach and we will see what will happen.”

Eva Nga will be competing with Kwame Peprah, Evidence Makgopa, Zakhele Lepasa and young sensation Boitumelo Radiopane for a place in the starting line-up.

“I don't have competition with anyone because we are one team and we are united,” he said. “If someone is playing, we need to support him and if the other is not, then we also need to support him as well and wish whoever is playing all the best.

“For us to be together, we need to be united because where there is unity, everything will be fine. If we win the trophy, it is not only one player who will win it, it is the whole team.

“We have good players and I will respect them. I'm going there as a small boy working hard and I know this season will be good for me.”

Peprah, who joined from King Faisal at the start of last season, will have to work hard to maintain his starting spot against stiff competition. In 25 appearances, he scored seven goals.