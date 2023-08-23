Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah satisfied with opportunity to play in Indian League

Former King Faisal striker Kwame Peprah has expressed excitement following the successful completion of his move to Indian side Kerala Blasters FC.

The 22-year-old sealed the deal after leaving Orlando Pirates in South Africa to seek a better playing opportunity in Asia.

He expressed his joy stating that he was ecstatic about the opportunity presented to him to play in the Indian league adding that he was eager to act on the pitch as soon as possible.

“I am really happy to join this amazing Club and to have the opportunity to play in India,”

“I look forward to joining my teammates very soon and kick-start the next season!”

Peprah headed to India on a free transfer after his rumoured transfer to Hapoel Hadera of the Israeli Premier League fell through.

The Ghanaian forward played 14 times and scored once while on loan at Maritzburg United in the South African Premier League for half of the previous season.

Peprah, who had only made five appearances before the move to Maritzburg, had difficulty getting playing time at Pirates.

After scoring nine goals in 38 appearances across all competitions during the 2021–22 season, the youthful player made an impression during his first season for Orlando Pirates.

In his first season, he was selected the Pirates' Young Player of the Season and placed on the South African Premiership Young Player of the Season shortlist.