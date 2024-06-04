Ghanaian striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt faces uncertain future

Ghanaian forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt faces an uncertain future as he prepares to leave KSV Holstein.

With limited opportunities available at the second-tier side, the former Bayern Munich player has been advised to explore other options beyond another temporary move away from the club.

Kicker reported that Kiel officials had already initiated conversations with Wriedt and his representatives regarding the search for alternative clubs where the 29-year-old can continue his professional journey.

A source familiar with the situation revealed that extending Wriedt's existing contract - valid through 2025 - is now deemed unnecessary since a loan arrangement would not benefit either party involved.

During his time at VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck last season, Wriedt managed just one goal across 23 appearances. Despite experiencing minimal success in front of goal, he remained committed to contributing positively to the team whenever called upon. Unfortunately, poor form hampered his chances of making a lasting impact.

Wriedt must patiently await developments while maintaining peak fitness levels ready for whatever challenges lie ahead.