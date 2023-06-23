Ghanaian Striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt joins VfL Osnabrück on loan

VfL Osnabrück have announced the loan signing of Ghanaian striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt from Holstein Kiel.

The 28-year-old forward returned to the club after enjoying a successful stint during the 2016/17 season.

Wriedt's move to the newly promoted Bundesliga II side comes in search of more playing time after receiving limited minutes during his two seasons with Holstein Kiel.

He made 23 appearances, scoring three goals and providing one assist last season.

VfL Osnabrück will be counting on Wriedt's experience and goal-scoring prowess to bolster their squad as they aim to make an impact.

The striker's familiarity with the club and his previous success there will likely facilitate his integration into the team.