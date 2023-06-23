GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Ghanaian Striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt joins VfL Osnabrück on loan

Published on: 23 June 2023
Ghanaian Striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt joins VfL Osnabrück on loan

VfL Osnabrück have announced the loan signing of Ghanaian striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt from Holstein Kiel.

The 28-year-old forward returned to the club after enjoying a successful stint during the 2016/17 season.

Wriedt's move to the newly promoted Bundesliga II side comes in search of more playing time after receiving limited minutes during his two seasons with Holstein Kiel.

He made 23 appearances, scoring three goals and providing one assist last season.

VfL Osnabrück will be counting on Wriedt's experience and goal-scoring prowess to bolster their squad as they aim to make an impact.

The striker's familiarity with the club and his previous success there will likely facilitate his integration into the team.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more