Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah enjoying late-career renaissance with Boreham Wood

At 34, Kwesi Appiah is defying expectations in England’s National League, delivering a standout season with Boreham Wood.

The former Ghana international has rediscovered his scoring touch, netting 23 goals this season in what he describes as a personal milestone.

“This is a great milestone so far, but I still have plenty to come. I’m enjoying scoring goals, and that’s something I have and will always look to do,” Appiah said to Flashscore.com.

Despite playing for his 20th club, Appiah has embraced his role at Boreham Wood, forming a strong partnership with the team and aiming for promotion.

“Now, as it always has been, it’s to enjoy scoring goals and helping my team win games. I love scoring goals with a passion, so I can eventually push my team to promotion.”

Appiah’s resurgence is a testament to his perseverance, having endured a career filled with ups and downs. From lower-league stints to representing Ghana at AFCON, his journey continues to evolve. While still focused on playing, Appiah is also preparing for life after football through coaching and scouting roles.

For now, his goals are driving Boreham Wood’s ambitions, and he remains a key figure in their push for success.