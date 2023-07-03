Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah looks ahead to next chapter after departing Crawley Town

Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah is eager to embark on the next phase of his football career following his departure from English lower-tier club Crawley Town FC.

The former Black Stars forward and Crawley Town have mutually agreed to part ways after his nearly two-year stint at the Broadfield Stadium.

Appiah joined Crawley Town in August 2021 and showcased an impressive performance during his time with the club.

He was a key contributor, scoring 11 goals in 26 league games during the 2021/22 season.

His notable displays earned him several man-of-the-match accolades and endeared him to the Crawley Town faithful.

Expressing his gratitude to Crawley Town and looking ahead to his future endeavours, Appiah took to Twitter to share his sentiments. "When one door closes, another door opens. Thanks for all the memories 🙌🏽 I'm looking forward to my next chapter," he wrote, reflecting on his time with the club.

At 32 years old, Appiah now sets his sights on finding a new club before the commencement of the 2023/24 football season.

With his track record of goalscoring and impactful performances, he is likely to attract interest from clubs seeking his striking prowess and experience.