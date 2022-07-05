Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah reveals tactics under Crawley Town new manager

Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah scored as Crawley Town got their pre-season and new era underway with a win 1-0 at Eastbourne Borough on Saturday.

Following the game, the striker stated that fans saw a glimpse of the new tactics and style of play that the Reds will employ under Kevin Betsy and Dan Micciche.

Appiah, who was the Reds' top scorer last season, said: “It’s nice to get off the mark.

"That’s the gaffer’s style, he wants the strikers to press from the front to press hard and be really aggressive and that’s how the goal has come about.

"It’s one of the traits he is trying to instil in us has come off in the game.

When asked how the first week has been since returning to training, Appiah said: “It’s been tough and we have been working hard on what the manager wants us to do.

"With any new manager they have got their style and tactics they want to impose on the team, we have been working hard on the training pitch trying to take in that information and today we got to show on the pitch how we digested that.

“We want to dominate the ball and the more we are on the ball the less chance they have of scoring.”

Appiah signed a contract extension with English League Two side until 2024 in Apri.