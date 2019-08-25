GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah scores but AFC Wimbledon beaten by Sunderland

Published on: 25 August 2019

Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah's goal was not enough to save AFC Wimbledon from suffering defeat at the hands of Sunderland in the English League One on Saturday.

A fine headed goal from Kwesi Appiah had threatened to give Wimbledon their first point away from home this season, but two second-half goals from Maguire earned a 3-1 win for Sunderland.

Unfortunately, Wimbledon were unable to build on Appiah's impressive 34th minute equaliser, but Sunderland just proved too strong in the end as they further highlighted their promotion credentials.

The goal was the striker's second in four matches this season.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments