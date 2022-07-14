Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah scores in Crawley Town's pre-season friendly win 

Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah scored a good goal as Crawley Town put five past Three Bridges on Wednesday evening in their fourth pre-season friendly.

James Tilley opened the scoring, and goals from Kwesi Appiah, Aramide Oteh, and a brace from Ashley Nadesan secured the Reds' comprehensive 5-0 victory.

Appiah assisted Tilley's opener. The Ghanaian picked up the ball in a dangerous area and set up Tilley inside the box, who cooly slotted underneath the Bridges keeper.

Crawley added the second just moments later, this time Appiah scored his second goal of pre-season with a beautiful finish into the top corner.

Oteh added a third and Nadesan scored twice to seal the impressive win as English League Two side intensify preparations for the upcoming season.

Appiah recently spoke about playing under new Crawley Town managers Kevin Betsy and Dan Micciche.

Appiah, who was the Reds' top scorer last season, said: “It’s nice to get off the mark.

"That’s the gaffer’s style, he wants the strikers to press from the front to press hard and be really aggressive and that’s how the goal has come about.

"It’s one of the traits he is trying to instil in us has come off in the game. When asked how the first week has been since returning to training, Appiah said: “It’s been tough and we have been working hard on what the manager wants us to do.

"With any new manager they have got their style and tactics they want to impose on the team, we have been working hard on the training pitch trying to take in that information and today we got to show on the pitch how we digested that.

“We want to dominate the ball and the more we are on the ball the less chance they have of scoring.”

Appiah signed a contract extension with English League Two side until 2024 in April.