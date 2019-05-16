Ghanaian striker Mahatma Otoo terminates contract with cash-strapped Turkish side Balıkesirspor

Ghanaian striker Mahatma Otoo has canceled his contract with Turkish side Balıkesirspor, the player has confirmed.

The 27-year-old fell short of the main reasons for his decision but sources say the financial position of the club may have forced him to quit.

The former Hearts of Oak captain is believed to have been unpaid wages for several months.

“Difficult but bold decision,” he confirmed via Facebook.

“For the very first time in my career, I had to rely on FIFA provisions to cancel my professional contract effective 13th May 19, for obvious reasons.

“Sincerest gratitude to BALIKESIRSPOR for the opportunity they offered, and my numerous fans in Balikesir and elsewhere.

“The future belongs to those who have the strong ability to ignore distractions, and stay the course with perseverance.

“Just learned of the resignation of club President Mustafa Bahçeci. Wishing him all the best in his endeavors. Still the Don cheers.”

The Ghanaian joined the Turkish Liq 1 side two seasons ago from Istanbul-based Ümraniyespor.