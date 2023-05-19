Ghanaian striker Majeed Waris sent off in Anorthosis defeat

Ghanaian striker Majeed Waris endured a challenging match for Anorthosis on Friday as he received a red card in their defeat against Chloraka.

The former Black Stars player was sent off in the 43rd minute after a reckless tackle, significantly impacting the course of the game.

At the time of his dismissal, Anorthosis held the lead, but the numerical disadvantage proved detrimental.

Chloraka capitalised on their advantage and managed to turn the game around. Marcelo Torres scored a brace, while an unfortunate own goal added to Anorthosis' woes, resulting in a convincing 3-1 victory for the home team.

Waris' sending-off changed the dynamics of the match and gave Chloraka the impetus they needed to secure a comeback.

The 31-year-old has had a relatively quiet season in terms of goal-scoring, finding the net only once in 27 appearances for Anorthosis in Cyprus.