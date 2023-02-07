Ghanaian striker Malik Abubakari scores debut goal to send Slovan Bratislava to next round of Slovak Cup

Ghanaian centre-forward Malik Abubakari was on target in his very first match for Slovan Bratislava as they progressed to the next stage in the Slovak Cup on Wednesday afternoon.

The 22-year-old who completed a transfer to Slovan about a week ago from Malmö FF until the end of the season got one of the goals as they beat Banska Bystrica at the SNP Stadium.

Abubakari was handed a starting role in his first appearance for Slovan and he opened the scoring in the 21st minute of the round-of-16 match.

Banska Bystrica drew level on the stroke of halftime through young midfielder Adam Hanes.

Slovan sealed the victory that saw them advance to the quarter-finals of the Slovak Cup in the 62nd minute with a goal from Serbian forward Aleksandar Cavric.

Ghanaian forward Sharani Zuberu who also joined Slovan a few days ago from Dunajska Streda came on in the second half to make his debut for the club.

Slovan will take on STK Samorin Somoria in the quarter-finals of the cup competition on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Pomle Stadium.