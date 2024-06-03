Ghanaian striker Malik Abubakari to rejoin Malmo FF after loan spell at Viborg

Ghanaian striker Malik Abubakari is set to return to Swedish club Malmo FF this month as his loan spell with Danish club Viborg FF ends.

Viborg have decided not to exercise the purchase option for the 24-year-old, who netted two goals in 13 appearances during his loan tenure.

Abubakari’s contract with Malmo FF is valid until December 2025.

Abubakari boasts an impressive track record, having won the Swedish championship and the Swedish Cup. Additionally, he is a two-time winner of the Slovak league and a Finnish league champion.

The former Charity Stars player began his European career in Portugal, where he played for clubs like Vizela, Moreirense, and Casa Pia.

Since joining Malmo FF in 2021, Abubakari has spent time on loan at various clubs, including HJK Helsinki, Slovan Bratislava, and most recently, Viborg FF.

His return to Malmo FF marks a new chapter as he prepares to reintegrate with the Swedish side and contribute to their campaign.

Abubakari's European journey reflects his versatility and adaptability across different leagues and teams.