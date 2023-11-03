Ghanaian striker Mark Assinor praises compatriot Mohammed Kudus' form at West Ham United

FK Železiarne Podbrezová striker striker Mark Assinor has expressed his admiration for the current form of Ghana star Mohammed Kudus at West Ham United.

Kudus, who made a high-profile £38 million transfer from Ajax in the summer, played a pivotal role in West Ham's Carabao Cup victory over Arsenal on Wednesday night, earning praise from both his teammates and fans.

In a recent interview, his countryman Assinor who plies his trade in the Slovak league spoke highly of Kudus, stating, "That's right, a lot of quality footballers come from Ghana. When I was little, my role model was Asamoah Gyan, who scored six goals at the World Cup.

"He may have finished his career, but he's a legend. Of the current ones, I really like Mohamed Kudus from West Ham. When I saw him play, I was really impressed. We played a few games against each other in Ghana."

Kudus' impressive performances at West Ham have earned him recognition not only from fans but also from fellow footballers, underlining his growing reputation in the sport.

The 23-year-old has already scored four goals in 12 appearances for the Hammers despite joining only in August