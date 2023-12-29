Ghanaian striker Maxwell Boakye advocates for increased opportunities for local talent ahead of AFCON 2023

Mozambican-based striker Maxwell Boakye is urging the technical team of the Black Stars to provide more opportunities for locally-based players in the national squad as Ghana gear up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In the initial 55-man provisional squad named by Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, only eleven players ply their trade locally. With the squad set to be trimmed to a final 27 for the tournament, Boakye, who has experience in the Ghana Premier League with Hearts of Oak, advocates for a more inclusive approach.

Boakye, currently playing for Ferroviario de Maputo, emphasises the potential of home-grown talent and believes it can play a crucial role in Ghana's pursuit of a fifth AFCON title.

Boakye draws inspiration from Mozambique, highlighting their success with a squad dominated by local players.

"The Mozambique national team is dominated by local players and they are performing. They qualified for the AFCON with local players and are in the same group with Ghana. As a local player, you are always motivated to do more. So, I will plead with the coaches to give our local guys more opportunities, and I believe they can also prove a point."

The 30-year-old striker emphasises that local players often face limited opportunities and hopes for a shift in perception.

With Ghana placed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, Boakye's plea for increased opportunities for local talent resonates as the nation aims for success in the tournament, scheduled from January 13 to February 11, 2024.