Ghanaian striker Michael Folivi joins English side Farnborough FC

Ghanaian striker Michael Folivi has joined English side Farnborough FC from English South Conference League team Chelmsford FC.

The former Watford attacker has penned a one-year deal after impressing in the previous season.

The 25-year-old was in great form for Chelmsford FC last season and has been a key player despite battling with injuries. His performances caught the eye of many but it was Farnborough FC who won the race for his signature.

He managed to score six goals in 15 matches following his injury recovery. His transfer is a testament to his hard work and dedication in the lower-tier leagues in England.

Aside from Watford and Chelmsford, Folivi has had stints with a number of English clubs including AFC Wimbledon Colchester United and Boreham Wood FC where he made 69 appearances combined. He was also a player for Coventry City.

Folivi would want to bounce back through this opportunity at his new club.