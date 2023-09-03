Ghanaian striker Mohammed Naeem scores in Halmstad BK home win over Sirius

Ghanaian striker Mohammed Naeem was on target for Halmstad BK in the Swedish Allsvenskan when they beat IK Sirius Fotball on Saturday, lunchtime.

The victory takes Halmstad to the 9th position on the league standings with 29 points after 22 rounds of matches as Sirius drops to the relegation zone.

Swedish forward Jack Cooper-Love opened the scoring of the match for Halmstad in the 43rd minute after he was set up by Ghanaian defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh.

Naeem doubled the advantage of the match for Halmstad at the Orjans Vall Stadium on the stroke of half-time after connecting a pass from Cooper-Love.

The visiting team got their consolation goal a few minutes into the second half through South African forward Tashreeq Matthews.

Ghanaian defender Thomas Boakye lasted the entire duration of the match, featuring for Halmstad.

Naeem takes his goal count in the season to four after 18 appearances.