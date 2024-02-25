GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian striker Nasiru Mohammed joins Ekenas IF in Finnish top flight

Published on: 25 February 2024
Ghanaian striker Nasiru Mohammed joins Ekenas IF in Finnish top flight

Ghanaian striker Nasiru Mohammed has officially signed with Finnish top-flight side Ekenas IF on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Swedish club TrollhÃ¤ttan.

The 29-year-old forward, who previously captained the Ghana U17 national team, is set to embark on a new chapter in his career with his fifth European club.

Having started his European journey after leaving Rainbow FC in 2012, Nasiru Mohammed has since had stints with various clubs, including HÃ¤cken, Levski Sofia, and Norrby.

His latest venture with TrollhÃ¤ttan in March 2023, however, did not unfold as anticipated, with the Ghanaian making only five appearances and finding the net once.

Undeterred by his previous challenges, Nasiru Mohammed is eager to revitalise his career with Ekenas IF. The Finnish club, recognising the striker's potential and experience, sees him as a valuable addition capable of making a positive impact on their performance.

As Nasiru Mohammed sets his sights on a fresh start in the Finnish top flight, fans and football enthusiasts alike will be watching closely to see how the Ghanaian striker contributes to Ekenas IF's quest for success in the upcoming season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more