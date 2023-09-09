Ghanaian striker Omar Bogle on target for Newport County

English-born Ghanaian striker Omar Bogle found the back of the net for Newport County but couldn't prevent his team from falling to a 4-1 defeat against Crawley Town on Saturday afternoon.

Bogle started for Newport County, playing the full 90 minutes.

The hosts opened the scoring six minutes into the game when Nick Tsaroulla, set up by Ronan Darcy and Adam Campbell, slotted the ball past Newport County's goalkeeper, Nick Townsend.

However, Newport County quickly responded, with Omar Bogle levelling the score in the 10th minute. Bogle displayed skilful play, pushing past the Crawley defence and calmly slotting the ball into the left-hand side of the net, leaving the stationary Corey Addai with no chance.

Adam Campbell restored Crawley Town's lead in the second half by scoring in the 54th minute. Campbell wasn't done yet and added his second, and Crawley's third, in the 67th minute.

Crawley Town sealed their victory with a fourth goal in the 77th minute when captain Ben Gladwell unleashed a shot from outside the box, finding the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

Despite Bogle's goal, Newport County couldn't mount a comeback, resulting in a 4-1 defeat to Crawley Town.