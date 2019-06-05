Ghanaian striker Patmos Arhin shines for Boluspor U21 despite defeat to Galatasaray in youth Cup final

Former Ghana U-17 striker Patmos Arhin hogged the headlines for Boluspor U21 in the youth cup final despite suffering defeat to giants Galatasaray.

The 18-year old was outstanding for the Turkish club, playing a key role as they reached the final against Galatasay, where they lost 4-0.

However, the striker who was a member of coach Paa Kwesi Fabin's U-17 team that played at the CAF U-17 Cup of Nations in Gabon 2017 was the best player on the Boluspor team.

He was deployed in an offensive role, which saw him switch flanks from left to right and was a handful for the Yellow and Reds.

The 18-year old prodigy scored four goals and provided four assists in seven games in the youth competition.

Arhin, who has been on the books of the Boluspor junior team joined the club after football agency Lodico Promotions, spearheaded by Lord Nana Kwasi Abankwa facilitated his move.

Patmos Arhin has been invited by the senior team to train with the club ahead of preseason, where he is expected to make a claim for a place in the first team.