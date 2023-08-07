Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi thrilled about move to Pafos FC in Cyprus

Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi has expressed his joy and excitement following his transfer to Cypriot club Pafos FC.

The 29-year-old striker's move comes after ending his time with Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Netanya.

Taking to social media to share his happiness, Twumasi posted on Instagram, "I am very excited to announce my new team, Pafos FC. First of all, I want to give thanks to God almighty. I am most grateful for His undying love and mercy always. I will work hard and play the game with all intensity and integrity. I wish myself also the best of luck and last thanks to everyone here for this amazing hospitality. Looking forward to an amazing season."

Twumasi had an impressive campaign in the previous season with Maccabi Netanya, making 25 appearances in the Israeli Premier League. During this time, he scored seven goals and provided two assists, showcasing his prowess on the field.

Twumasi's career has seen him represent several clubs across different leagues. His journey has taken him through notable teams such as Hannover 96, Astana, Deportivo Alaves, and Gaziantep.

Twumasi's move to Pafos FC marks a new chapter in his football journey, and he is eager to contribute his skills and dedication to his new team in the upcoming season.