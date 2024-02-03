GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian striker Peter Agblevor open to playing for Rwanda

Published on: 03 February 2024
Ghanaian striker Peter Agblevor open to playing for Rwanda

Ghanaian footballer Peter Agblevor has expressed his desire to switch nationalities and represent Rwanda at the international level.

The 20-year-old striker, who currently plays for Police FC in the Rwandan league, has been impressive in his performances, recently scoring both goals in his team's victory over APR in the Heroes Cup.

Agblevor told Times Sports that he would be open to the opportunity to play for Rwanda if they were to extend an invitation.

“If Rwanda wants to naturalise me, why not? I am 100% available and I am ready to play for them.” Agblevor said.

Agblevor has also played for Etoile del’Est and Musanze FC in his career and is the son of former Swedru All Blacks striker James Agblevor.

Agblevor has not been capped by Ghana at any level.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more