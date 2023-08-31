Ghanaian striker Philip Yeboah Ankrah joins Lucchese 1905 on loan from Hellas Verona

Promising Ghanaian striker Philip Yeboah Ankrah has secured a season-long loan move to Italian Serie C side Lucchese 1905 from his parent club Hellas Verona FC.

The 20-year-old has embarked on this loan spell to gather valuable playing time for the forthcoming 2023-24 football season, with the aim of further developing his skills.

Hellas Verona FC officially confirmed the loan transfers of Philip Yeboah Ankrah and his teammate Bruno Conti to their respective clubs. In a statement on their website, the top-tier Italian outfit stated:

"Verona - Hellas Verona FC announces that Bruno Conti has been loaned - until June 30th, 2024 - to Monterosi Tuscia FC and Philip Yeboah has been loaned - until June 30th, 2024 - to Lucchese 1905.

Hellas Verona bids farewell and extends its gratitude to Bruno and Philip, wishing them the best in their new professional endeavours."

Philip Yeboah Ankrah, who progressed through the youth ranks of Hellas Verona FC, is under contract with the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi club until June 30, 2025.