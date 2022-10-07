Ghanaian striker Philip Yeboah scores debut goal for Italian side Mantova 1911

Ghanaian striker Philip Yeboah is overjoyed after scoring his first goal for Mantova 1911.

His goal propelled Mantova into the next round of the Coppa Italia Serie C following a 1-0 win over Trento on Wednesday.

"This victory has given us a lot, it's a very nice satisfaction. Happy for the goal? A lot. , I was able to help the team as I hoped. I got a ball from the outside, I gave it to Guccione, I opened up and went back to kick," Yeboah told the media.

"The feelings about this group are very positive. The coach charges us. and also with our teammates, we try to stay united and give each other a hand. First goal at Martelli? It was unique. I am very pleased to have managed to do it today. Who do I dedicate it to [striker] Gaetano Monachello."

The 20-year-old is on loan until the end of the season from Hellas Verona.