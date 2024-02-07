Ghanaian striker Princella Adubea completes move to Hapoel Raanana Women FC

Ghanaian forward Princella Adubea has made a significant move to Israeli club Hapoel Raanana Women FC, departing from Israeli champions FC Kiryat Gat after two seasons.

The official statement from Hapoel Raanana Women FC highlighted Adubea's arrival on the last day of the transfer window and noted that the Ghanaian national team player is currently recovering from an injury, poised to return to the pitch soon in the Ra'anana uniform.

Adubea, a dynamic attacker, has a notable international career, representing Ghana at the U20 level in two World Cups in 2016 and 2018.

Prior to her time in Israel, she played for Sporting de Huelva. The 25-year-old forward joined Racing FÃ©minas in July 2020 from Sporting de Huelva, making 32 appearances and scoring four goals during her tenure.

During her stint with Huelva, Adubea showcased her goal-scoring prowess, netting eight goals in 20 matches in the Primera Division Femenina. Her impressive performances in the Ghana Women's Premier League earned her the title of the league's top scorer for consecutive seasons, leading her to make a move to Spain in 2020.

Princella Adubea was named the SWAG Female Footballer of the Year in both 2016 and 2017. Additionally, she clinched the Foreign Based Female Footballer of the Year at the 48th Annual SWAG Awards.

As Adubea embarks on a new chapter with Hapoel Raanana Women FC, her return from injury will be eagerly awaited by fans, and her experience and goal-scoring abilities are expected to make a significant impact on the team.