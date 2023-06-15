Ghanaian striker Ransford Osei reflects on failed Man City move due to work permit issues

Former Ghanaian youth prodigy, Ransford Osei, has revealed the details behind his unsuccessful move to English Premier League giants Manchester City back in 2007.

The talented forward expressed his disappointment regarding the rules that prevented him from securing a work permit and ultimately forced him to leave for Israel.

The now 32-year-old had gained attention and attracted interest from several top clubs due to his outstanding performances during Ghana's journey to the semi-finals of the U17 World Cup in Korea.

Osei's potential led him to England, where he spent three months training with Manchester City at the age of 17. With hopes of securing a deal with the club, the talented youngster encountered complications due to the eligibility rules imposed on teenage players.

In an interview with Kings Jersey TV, Osei disclosed, "I had an opportunity to move to Manchester City, where I stayed for three months, where they arranged for my work permit, but there was this rule that you must have played 75 percent with the Black Stars, so it was difficult for me to secure one, and I had to leave for Israel."

Following his departure from Manchester City, Osei joined Israeli club Maccabi Haifa before making a subsequent transfer to the Dutch Eredivisie, signing with FC Twente.

Despite the setback, Osei continued his football career in various leagues and showcased his skills on different stages. His story serves as a reminder of the challenges and obstacles faced by young players aspiring to make their mark in professional football.