Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena extends contract with FK Egnatia after stellar season

Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena has committed his future to FK Egnatia by signing a new two-year contract with the Albanian Superliga club.

The 27-year-old joined the team in January 2023 and made an immediate impact, helping them finish third that season.

Dwamena demonstrated his scoring skills by reaching the back of the net 12 times in 24 games across various competitions, while also demonstrating his playmaking abilities with 9 assists.

His outstanding achievements drew the attention of Egnatia's administration, who acted quickly to secure his services for the next seasons.

Having previously represented reputable clubs such as Red Bull Salzburg, FC Zurich, Real Zaragoza, and Levante, Dwamena has gained valuable experience throughout his career. His time at FK Egnatia has proven fruitful, and the club is thrilled to retain his services as they aim to build on their recent success.

Finishing third in the previous season with 52 points, FK Egnatia has set ambitious goals for the future. Dwamena's signing solidifies their attacking options and provides a consistent source of goals for the team.

As the Ghanaian striker continues his footballing journey in Albania, FK Egnatia will be hoping that Dwamena's goal-scoring exploits and creative contributions can propel them to further success in the Albanian Superliga and beyond.