Ghanaian striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom secures move to Selangor FC in Malaysia

Ghanaian striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom has found a new home in Malaysian football, signing a contract with Selangor FC.

The 30-year-old forward, who recently became a free agent, agreed to a six-month deal with Selangor FC, aiming to bolster the team's bid for the Malaysia Super League championship during the second half of the season.

Selangor FC currently sits in the second position on the league table, and Boakye-Yiadom's arrival is expected to provide a significant boost to the team's attacking prowess.

Boakye-Yiadom's previous club was Al Akhdar, where he made 11 appearances and netted three goals across various competitions in Libya.

However, the experienced striker is widely recognized for his successful stints in Italy.

Over the course of his career, he has featured for prominent Italian clubs such as Genoa, Sassuolo, Juventus, Atalanta, and Latina. Boakye-Yiadom's journey then led him to Serbia, where he joined Red Star Belgrade.

Yiadom’s notable achievements include representing the Black Stars at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations held in Cameroon.

During the tournament, Boakye-Yiadom showcased his scoring ability by finding the back of the net in Ghana's match against Comoros, despite the team's eventual defeat in the final group game.

Selangor FC's acquisition of Boakye-Yiadom demonstrates the club's ambition to strengthen their attacking options and push for league glory.