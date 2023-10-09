Ghanaian striker Ropapa Mensah on target for Chattanooga Red Wolves in thrilling draw against Greenville Triumph

Ghanaian striker Ropapa Mensah made a significant impact for Chattanooga Red Wolves SC as he scored in their recent USL League match against Greenville Triumph SC.

Mensah's performance played a crucial role in the 2-2 draw between the two teams.

The match, which took place at CHI Memorial Stadium, saw Mensah start for the Red Wolves and play the full 90 minutes. The first half of the game was filled with action, with the Red Wolves taking a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Jonny Filipe opened the scoring for Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in the 10th minute with an assist from Ryley Kraft. However, Filipe received a caution for dissent in the 13th minute. The Red Wolves had several promising opportunities, including a run by Chevone Marsh into the box, but the Greenville Triumph SC goalkeeper made a crucial stop.

In the 27th minute, Ryley Kraft delivered a well-placed cross into the box, which Ropapa Mensah expertly finished, marking his 11th goal of the season for the Red Wolves.

Greenville Triumph SC managed to find their rhythm in the second half, with Jacob Labovitz scoring in the 53rd minute and Leo Castro adding another goal in the 61st minute to level the game at 2-2.

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC will now prepare for their upcoming league match against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC.

Mensah's goal-scoring prowess and overall contribution continue to make him a key player for the Red Wolves, and his performance in this match reflects his importance to the team's success in the USL League.