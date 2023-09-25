Ghanaian striker Ropapa Mensah scores in Chattanooga Red Wolves SC's thrilling win

Ghanaian striker Ropapa Mensah played a crucial role in Chattanooga Red Wolves SC's exciting 5-3 victory against Lexington SC in a USL (United Soccer League) clash.

The match started with a flurry of goals, as Marios Lomis from Chattanooga broke through Lexington's defence in the 13th minute to put the Red Wolves ahead 1-0. Shortly after, Jonny Filipe extended Chattanooga's lead to 2-0 with a powerful strike from outside the penalty area.

Lexington SC managed to pull one back just before halftime when Nico Brown converted a penalty kick, narrowing the score to 2-1. However, Chattanooga quickly responded as Ryley Kraft set up Ghanaian striker Ropapa Mensah, who scored to make it 3-1.

The goal-scoring continued as Omar Gomez and Mayele Malango added two more for Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, taking the score to 5-1. Despite their deficit, Lexington SC didn't give up, with Alassane Diouf netting twice to make it 5-3.

Mensah has been in fine form this season, and his goal in this thrilling encounter added to his tally. Mensah has now scored 10 goals in 25 games, making him a key player for Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.