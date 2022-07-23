Ghanaian striker Sadam Sulley joins Japanese second-tier side FC Ryukyu

Sadam Sulley has signed a contract with FC Ryukyu in Japan's second division.

The Ghanaian forward has signed a one-year contract with the club and is expected to help the club's attacking department in their ongoing season.

The 25-year-old spent last season with Kosovo's FK Pristina, where he scored eight goals in sixteen games but did not renew his contract when it expired.

Sulley, who was once regarded as a huge talent, has failed to live up to expectations since leaving Legia Warsaw three years ago.

In Oman, he has played for clubs such as SV Reid and Dhofar.