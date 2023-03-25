Ghanaian striker Sadat Karim scores as Apollon Smyrnis secure victory over AEK FC in Greece

Ghanaian striker Sadat Karim scored a crucial goal for Apollon Smyrnis as they secured a 2-0 win against AEK FC in the Greek Super League 2 on Saturday afternoon at the Serafideio Stadium.

The visitors were more clinical in front of goal and made the most of their chances, unlike their opponents who came close but failed to score on numerous occasions.

In the 15th minute, Panagiotis Moraitis put Apollon Smyrnis ahead with a well-placed header from a Pereira cross. AEK FC had a great opportunity to equalize in the 33rd minute when Gerolemos volleyed from outside the box, but Kotsaris made a brilliant save to deny them.

Apollon Smyrnis came out strongly in the second half, and Sadat Karim capitalized on a mistake from Gerolemos to score the equalizer in the 47th minute. Despite AEK FC's efforts to regain the lead, they were unable to convert their chances, with Botou's shot going high out in the 60th minute.

The win sees Apollon Smyrnis climb to second place on the Greek Super League 2 table with 34 points after 15 games. The team will be hoping to build on this victory as they continue their push for promotion to the top-flight league.

Karim, 31, has five goals this season in as many appearances.