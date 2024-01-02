Ghanaian striker Sadat Karim's brace powers Al-Qaisumah to victory

Ghanaian striker Sadat Karim showcased his goal-scoring prowess for Al-Qaisumah, securing a decisive victory against Al Taraji in the Saudi Arabia Division 1.

The former Hearts of Oak forward delivered a spectacular brace in the week 16 clash on Tuesday, contributing significantly to his team's success.

In the 20th minute, Al-Qaisumah seized control of the midfield, with Sadat Karim opening the scoring with a precise strike. Brazilian international Lucas Dias added to the lead, doubling the advantage for the home team in this highly anticipated encounter.

Despite Al Taraji's efforts to break down Al Qaisumah's defensive resilience, Saudi Arabian midfielder Ali Al Shaikhi managed to score, bringing the score to 2-1 before halftime.

Heading into the break with a two-goal lead, Al-Qaisumah continued their dominance in the second half. Sadat Karim, once again, demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess by netting his second and his team's third goal in the 51st minute.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian forward, who joined Al-Qaisumah in August 2023 after departing Apollon Smyrnis, has been a formidable force in the Saudi Division 1. With seven goals in just five appearances this season, Karim continues to make a significant impact on his team.