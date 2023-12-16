Ghanaian striker Samuel Amo-Ameyaw nets crucial goal in Southampton U-21's win

Ghanaian youngster Samuel Amo-Ameyaw scored a vital as Southampton U-21 secured a thrilling 2-1 victory against Derby County in the Premier League 2.

Southampton got off to a strong start, with Amo-Ameyaw putting his team ahead after 30 minutes with a powerful drive that found the back of the net. His goal ignited a fierce contest, as Derby County fought hard to equalise.

The visitors did manage to level the score with just over 10 minutes remaining, courtesy of a strike from Cruz Allen.

However, the see-saw encounter took another twist in the closing stages, as Southampton defender Harry Jeffcott capitalized on a mistake by Derby County's defence to score the winner in the dying seconds of the match.

Despite a late surge from Derby County, Southampton held on to secure all three points and return to winning ways.

The result marks a significant turning point for the team, which had previously struggled to find consistency in their performances.

Amo-Ameyaw's performance, in particular, stands out as a bright spot for Southampton.

The 17-year-old's pace and skill caused problems for the opposing defence throughout the match, and his well-taken goal showcased his natural ability in front of goal.

The youngster who was born in England, has featured for the European country's U-16, U-17 and U-18 teams, but his Ghanaian roots mean he is still eligible for Ghana.