Ghanaian striker Samuel Obeng scores in SD Huesca's win

Ghanaian striker Samuel Obeng scored his first goal of the season as SD Huesca secured a 2-0 victory over Alcorcon in the Spanish La Liga 2 on Saturday.

Obeng, who played for 57 minutes, left his mark on the game as Huesca secured a much-needed win away from home.

The deadlock was broken by Miguel Loureiro, who scored from a set piece for SD Huesca.

The goal came after 21 minutes when Loureiro, along with Jorge Pulido, rose high inside the penalty area to connect with a free kick taken by Oscar Sielva.

While Alcorcon had tested Huesca's goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez earlier in the match, Samuel Obeng found the net in the 25th minute, marking his first goal of the season.

Obeng's goal came as Hugo Vallejo executed a perfectly timed counterattack, allowing Obeng to finish past the goalkeeper and make it 2-0.