Ghanaian striker Seth Amoateng joins Croatian side NK Rudes from Accra Lions

Ghanaian attacker Seth Amoateng has moved to Croatia after signing for second-tier side NK Rudes.

The 21-year-old signed a one-season loan deal on Tuesday night after negotiations with the club concluded successfully.

He moves from burgeoning side Accra Lions Football having impressed after just six months with the Accra-based club.

"We wish him all the best of luck in this new stage of his career," a statement from Accra Lions read on Wednesday.

Officials of NK Rudes watched the striker in action and were convinced of his potential which resulted in them sealing the deal.

Amoateng was the joint top scorer for Wa All Stars when they won the Ghanaian top-flight league three seasons ago.

He was poached by the ambitious second tier side Accra Lions just six months ago after being convinced that he could progress in his career because of the professional structures of the club.

The striker will spend one season with Rudes before a decision is taken over his future.

Amoateng has been signed to help Rudes qualify for the Croatian top-flight league.