Ghanaian striker Seth Painstil scores again as Admira beat Wacker in Austria

Ghanaian striker Seth Painstil scored his second in two games for Admira Wacker in their away win over Wacker Innsbruck in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday.

Painstil, who scored on his debut last week, opened the scoring in the 3-1 win at Wacker.

The 22-year-old netted in the 20th minute after connecting to a fine pass from the boot of Dominik.

The goal propelled to score two more through Zwierschitz Stephan and Starkl Dominik before Wacker grabbed a consolation in added time.