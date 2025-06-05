Ghanaian striker Terry Ablade leaving Fulham after expiration of contract

Ghanaian forward Terry Ablade is leaving Fulham following the expiration of his contract.

The contract of the 23-year-old will expire at the end of June, and Fulham have opted not to extend his deal.

As a result, the club has announced that Ablade is one of several players who will leave the club when their contract comes to an end.

A club statement from Fulham on Thursday said, “The Club can confirm that Willian and Carlos Vinicius will depart Fulham upon the expiry of their respective contracts at the end of this month.

“Departing players: Carlos Vinicius, Willian, Terry Ablade, Luca Ashby-Hammond, Chris Donnell, Imani Lanquedoc, Connor McAvoy, Delano McCoy-Splatt, Callum McFarlane, Damon Park, Stefan Parkes, Luca Picotto, Oscar Varney.”

Terry Ablade spent the 2024/25 football season on loan in Scotland, where he played for Partick Thistle.

Now a free agent, he will be hoping to secure a move this summer before the start of the next football season.